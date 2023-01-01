Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2013 Ford Taurus

0 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

North Toronto Auction

866-229-2253

Contact Seller
2013 Ford Taurus

2013 Ford Taurus

Police Inte

Watch This Vehicle

2013 Ford Taurus

Police Inte

Location

North Toronto Auction

3230 Thomas St., Innisfil, ON L9S 3W5

866-229-2253

  1. 10510914
  2. 10510914
  3. 10510914
  4. 10510914
  5. 10510914
  6. 10510914
  7. 10510914
  8. 10510914
  9. 10510914
  10. 10510914
  11. 10510914
  12. 10510914
  13. 10510914
  14. 10510914
  15. 10510914
  16. 10510914
  17. 10510914
  18. 10510914
  19. 10510914
  20. 10510914
  21. 10510914
  22. 10510914
  23. 10510914
  24. 10510914
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
CALL
Used
  • Listing ID: 10510914
  • Stock #: 259149
  • VIN: 1FAHP2MK6DG202964

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour BLK
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Description

UNFIT OWNERSHIP - MUST TOW VEHICLE. FORMER POLICE VEHICLE. STRUCTURAL ALTERATION-DAMAGE.

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

Air Conditioning, Electric Windows, Cruise Control, Tilt Wheel

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From North Toronto Auction

2009 Honda Civic LX
 0 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2008 Nissan Frontier
0 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2009 Ford Escape XLT
 0 KM
$CALL + tax & lic

Email North Toronto Auction

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
North Toronto Auction

North Toronto Auction

3230 Thomas St., Innisfil, ON L9S 3W5

Call Dealer

866-229-XXXX

(click to show)

866-229-2253

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory