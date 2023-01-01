Menu
2013 GMC Sierra

0 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

North Toronto Auction

866-229-2253

2013 GMC Sierra

2013 GMC Sierra

C1500 SLE

2013 GMC Sierra

C1500 SLE

Location

North Toronto Auction

3230 Thomas St., Innisfil, ON L9S 3W5

866-229-2253

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
  • Listing ID: 10211316
  • Stock #: 257976
  • VIN: 3GTP1VEAXDG329431

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour WHT
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 257976
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Description

UNFIT OWNERSHIP. ENGINE LIGHT ON. AIRBAG LIGHT ON. TPMS & OIL CHANGE REQ.

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

Air Conditioning, Electric Windows, Cruise Control, Tilt Wheel

