Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2013 GMC Sierra 1500

97,188 KM

Details Description Features

$21,800

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$21,800

+ taxes & licensing

The Humberview Group

877-243-9104

Contact Seller
2013 GMC Sierra 1500

2013 GMC Sierra 1500

SLE !! LOW KM'S !! | REMOTE START | CRUISE CONTROL | TOW HITCH

Watch This Vehicle

2013 GMC Sierra 1500

SLE !! LOW KM'S !! | REMOTE START | CRUISE CONTROL | TOW HITCH

Location

The Humberview Group

2496 Doral Dr, Innisfil, ON L9S 0A3

877-243-9104

  1. 9492898
  2. 9492898
  3. 9492898
  4. 9492898
  5. 9492898
  6. 9492898
  7. 9492898
  8. 9492898
  9. 9492898
  10. 9492898
  11. 9492898
  12. 9492898
  13. 9492898
  14. 9492898
  15. 9492898
  16. 9492898
  17. 9492898
  18. 9492898
  19. 9492898
  20. 9492898
  21. 9492898
  22. 9492898
  23. 9492898
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$21,800

+ taxes & licensing

97,188KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9492898
  • Stock #: 13-90130JB

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 97,188 KM

Vehicle Description

Tackle any job big or small with this 2013 GMC Sierra 1500 SLE 4x4 finished in a black exterior with chrome features and a black cloth interior! With this trucks 4x4 you can tackle all your challenges in any weather snow or sunshine, on dirt or on the road this truck has your back! Includes voice commands, A/C, remote start, an auxiliary audio input, cruise control, SiriusXM satellite radio, split-folding rear seats, tow hitch, automatic on/off headlights, power locks, power mirrors, power windows, and a CD player! Call to book your test drive today!
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

AutoPark Superstore is one of Ontario's largest used car dealer network.
The four pillars of AutoPark are:

1) One of Ontarios Largest Used Car Dealership Network,

2) Low No Haggle Pricing,

3) 7 Day Exchange policy*



Serving Barrie, Orillia, Bradford, Collingwood, Innisfil and Newmarket Ontario. Finance this vehicle from as low as 8.99% OAC. AutoPark can look after you with good and challenged credit history! Car Proof history report available. No hidden fees, simply add HST & licensing. AutoPark - A new way to buy used!



The Humberview Group, 5000 Vehicles, 20 stores, 18 brands, 1 promise: Serving you better, each and every day. One simple goal: Satisfied customers who recommend us to family and friends.
[Good credit, bad credit, everyone deserves the right to drive a quality, reliable vehicle with us! Find out how, at https://www.autoparkbarrie.ca/financing/]

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Driver Air Bags
Passenger Air Bags
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Controls
Tachometer
AM/FM Stereo
Compass
Power Steering
Remote Starter
Telescopic Steering
Intermittent Wipers
Remote Entry
CD Player
Split Folder Rear Seats
4x4
ON-STAR
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From The Humberview Group

2017 Hyundai Elantra...
 81,917 KM
$15,990 + tax & lic
2021 Kia Soul LX
 12,094 KM
$24,900 + tax & lic
2022 Hyundai Elantra...
 25,779 KM
$CALL + tax & lic

Email The Humberview Group

The Humberview Group

The Humberview Group

AutoPark Barrie

2496 Doral Dr, Innisfil, ON L9S 0A3

Call Dealer

877-243-XXXX

(click to show)

877-243-9104

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory