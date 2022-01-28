Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2013 GMC Terrain

101,368 KM

Details Description Features

$14,500

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$14,500

+ taxes & licensing

The Humberview Group

877-243-9104

Contact Seller
2013 GMC Terrain

2013 GMC Terrain

SLE-2 HEATED SEATS | SATELLITE RADIO

Watch This Vehicle

2013 GMC Terrain

SLE-2 HEATED SEATS | SATELLITE RADIO

Location

The Humberview Group

2496 Doral Dr, Innisfil, ON L9S 0A3

877-243-9104

  1. 8264007
  2. 8264007
  3. 8264007
  4. 8264007
  5. 8264007
  6. 8264007
  7. 8264007
  8. 8264007
  9. 8264007
  10. 8264007
  11. 8264007
  12. 8264007
  13. 8264007
  14. 8264007
  15. 8264007
  16. 8264007
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$14,500

+ taxes & licensing

101,368KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8264007
  • Stock #: 13-72451AB
  • VIN: 2GKALSEK1D6372451

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 101,368 KM

Vehicle Description



AutoPark Superstore is one of Ontario's largest used car dealer network.
Take a look at all our inventory at https://www.autoparkbarrie.ca/
The four pillars of AutoPark are:

1) One of Ontarios Largest Used Car Dealership Network

2) Low No Haggle Pricing,

3) 7 Day Exchange policy*,

4) No Charge Job Loss Protection*.



Serving Barrie, Orillia, Bradford, Collingwood, Innisfil and Newmarket Ontario. Finance this vehicle from as low as 6.99% OAC. AutoPark can look after you with good and challenged credit history! Car Proof history report available. No hidden fees, simply add HST & licensing. AutoPark - A new way to buy used!



he Humberview Group, 5000 Vehicles, 21 stores, 19 brands, 1 promise: Serving you better, each and every day. One simple goal: Satisfied customers who recommend us to family and friends.
[Good credit, bad credit, everyone deserves the right to drive a quality, reliable vehicle with us! Find out how, at https://www.autoparkbarrie.ca/financing/]



Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Dual Air Bags
Power Brakes
Driver Air Bags
Passenger Air Bags
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Controls
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Heated Seats
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Satellite Radio
Intermittent Wipers
Remote Entry
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From The Humberview Group

2016 Chevrolet Color...
 120,803 KM
$36,900 + tax & lic
2013 GMC Terrain SLE...
 101,368 KM
$14,500 + tax & lic
2016 Honda HR-V EX
 116,576 KM
$CALL + tax & lic

Email The Humberview Group

The Humberview Group

The Humberview Group

AutoPark Barrie

2496 Doral Dr, Innisfil, ON L9S 0A3

Call Dealer

877-243-XXXX

(click to show)

877-243-9104

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory