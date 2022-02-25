Menu
2013 Honda Civic

0 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

North Toronto Auction

1-888-450-6224

2013 Honda Civic

2013 Honda Civic

2013 Honda Civic

Location

North Toronto Auction

3230 Thomas St., Innisfil, ON L9S 3W5

1-888-450-6224

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
  Listing ID: 8372901
  Stock #: 902277
  VIN: 2HGFG4A50DH101131

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour WHT
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # 902277
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Description

UNIT LOCATED OFFSITE IN BURLINGTON ON.UNIT MUST BE PICKED UP IN BURLINGTON.MANUAL TRANSMISSION.

Vehicle Features

Air Conditioning,Electric Windows,Power Locks,Interior Colour: Grey,Radio: AM-FM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

North Toronto Auction

North Toronto Auction

North Toronto Auction

3230 Thomas St., Innisfil, ON L9S 3W5

