2013 Honda Civic

$CALL + taxes & licensing C A L L Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8372901

8372901 Stock #: 902277

902277 VIN: 2HGFG4A50DH101131

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour WHT

Fuel Type Gasoline

Transmission Manual / Standard

Doors 2-door

Stock # 902277

Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Features Additional Features Air Conditioning,Electric Windows,Power Locks,Interior Colour: Grey,Radio: AM-FM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.