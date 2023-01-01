Menu
2013 Hyundai Elantra

0 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

North Toronto Auction

866-229-2253

2013 Hyundai Elantra

2013 Hyundai Elantra

Coupe

2013 Hyundai Elantra

Coupe

Location

North Toronto Auction

3230 Thomas St., Innisfil, ON L9S 3W5

866-229-2253

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
  • Listing ID: 10064727
  • Stock #: 256795
  • VIN: KMHDH6AE1DU021831

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

Air Conditioning, Electric Windows, Cruise Control, Tilt Wheel, Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

North Toronto Auction

North Toronto Auction

3230 Thomas St., Innisfil, ON L9S 3W5

