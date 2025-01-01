Menu
Account
Sign In

2013 Hyundai Elantra

0 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2013 Hyundai Elantra

Watch This Vehicle
12418614

2013 Hyundai Elantra

Location

North Toronto Auction

3230 Thomas St., Innisfil, ON L9S 3W5

866-229-2253

  1. 12418614
  2. 12418614
  3. 12418614
  4. 12418614
  5. 12418614
  6. 12418614
  7. 12418614
  8. 12418614
  9. 12418614
  10. 12418614
  11. 12418614
  12. 12418614
  13. 12418614
  14. 12418614
  15. 12418614
  16. 12418614
  17. 12418614
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
CALL
VIN 5NPDH4AE3DH164590

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour SIL
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

Air Conditioning, Electric Windows, Cruise Control, Tilt Wheel

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From North Toronto Auction

Used 2017 RAM 1500 SLT for sale in Innisfil, ON
2017 RAM 1500 SLT 0 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2015 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 for sale in Innisfil, ON
2015 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 0 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2017 Ford Taurus Police Inte for sale in Innisfil, ON
2017 Ford Taurus Police Inte 0 KM $CALL + tax & lic

Email North Toronto Auction

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
North Toronto Auction

North Toronto Auction

3230 Thomas St., Innisfil, ON L9S 3W5
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

866-229-XXXX

(click to show)

866-229-2253

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

North Toronto Auction

866-229-2253

Contact Seller
2013 Hyundai Elantra