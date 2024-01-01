Menu
ENGINE LIGHT ON.

2013 Hyundai Elantra Coupe SE

0 KM

2013 Hyundai Elantra Coupe SE

2013 Hyundai Elantra Coupe SE

Location

North Toronto Auction

3230 Thomas St., Innisfil, ON L9S 3W5

866-229-2253

Used
VIN KMHDH6AE1DU021831

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Description

ENGINE LIGHT ON.

Air Conditioning, Electric Windows, Cruise Control, Tilt Wheel, Moonroof

North Toronto Auction

North Toronto Auction

3230 Thomas St., Innisfil, ON L9S 3W5

2013 Hyundai Elantra Coupe SE