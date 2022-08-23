Menu
2013 Hyundai Genesis

0 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

North Toronto Auction

1-888-450-6224

Coupe 2.0T

Location

North Toronto Auction

3230 Thomas St., Innisfil, ON L9S 3W5

1-888-450-6224

Used
  • Listing ID: 8986456
  • Stock #: 250211
  • VIN: KMHHT6KD7DU082607

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour BRN
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Description

COMES WITH NAVIGATION. MANUAL TRANSMISSION.

Vehicle Features

Air Conditioning, Electric Windows, Cruise Control, Tilt Wheel, Moonroof, Leather Seats

