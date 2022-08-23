$CALL+ tax & licensing
2013 Hyundai Genesis
Coupe 2.0T
3230 Thomas St., Innisfil, ON L9S 3W5
Used
- Listing ID: 8986456
- Stock #: 250211
- VIN: KMHHT6KD7DU082607
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour BRN
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Mileage 0 KM
Vehicle Description
COMES WITH NAVIGATION. MANUAL TRANSMISSION.
Vehicle Features
Air Conditioning, Electric Windows, Cruise Control, Tilt Wheel, Moonroof, Leather Seats
