2013 Hyundai Genesis

0 KM

North Toronto Auction

866-229-2253

Coupe 2.0T

Coupe 2.0T

North Toronto Auction

3230 Thomas St., Innisfil, ON L9S 3W5

866-229-2253

Used
  • Listing ID: 9981926
  • Stock #: 256174
  • VIN: KMHHT6KD6DU098376

  • Exterior Colour BLK
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 0 KM

COMES WITH NAVIAGTION. ENGINE LIGTH IS ON.

Air Conditioning, Electric Windows, Cruise Control, Tilt Wheel, Moonroof, Leather Seats

