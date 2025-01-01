Menu
Account
Sign In
4 EXTRA TIRES ON RIMS.

2013 Hyundai Santa Fe

0 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2013 Hyundai Santa Fe

GLS

Watch This Vehicle
12445807

2013 Hyundai Santa Fe

GLS

Location

North Toronto Auction

3230 Thomas St., Innisfil, ON L9S 3W5

866-229-2253

  1. 12445807
  2. 12445807
  3. 12445807
  4. 12445807
  5. 12445807
  6. 12445807
  7. 12445807
  8. 12445807
  9. 12445807
  10. 12445807
  11. 12445807
  12. 12445807
  13. 12445807
  14. 12445807
  15. 12445807
  16. 12445807
  17. 12445807
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
CALL
VIN KM8SNDHF0DU031169

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour WHT
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Description

4 EXTRA TIRES ON RIMS.

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

Air Conditioning, Electric Windows, Cruise Control, Tilt Wheel

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From North Toronto Auction

Used 2015 Dodge Grand Caravan SE for sale in Innisfil, ON
2015 Dodge Grand Caravan SE 0 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2018 Ford Explorer Police IN for sale in Innisfil, ON
2018 Ford Explorer Police IN 0 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2010 Ford Econoline for sale in Innisfil, ON
2010 Ford Econoline 0 KM $CALL + tax & lic

Email North Toronto Auction

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
North Toronto Auction

North Toronto Auction

3230 Thomas St., Innisfil, ON L9S 3W5
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

866-229-XXXX

(click to show)

866-229-2253

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

North Toronto Auction

866-229-2253

2013 Hyundai Santa Fe