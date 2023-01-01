$CALL+ tax & licensing
2013 Hyundai Tucson
GL
3230 Thomas St., Innisfil, ON L9S 3W5
- Listing ID: 10420899
- Stock #: 258695
- VIN: KM8JT3AB9DU666734
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour BRN
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 0 KM
Vehicle Description
ABS LIGHT IS ON.ANTI-LOCK BRAKES INOPERABLE. TRACTION LIGHT IS ON. DOWNHILL ASSIST LIGHT IS ON.
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
Air Conditioning, Electric Windows, Tilt Wheel
