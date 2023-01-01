Menu
2013 Hyundai Tucson

0 KM

North Toronto Auction

866-229-2253

GL

GL

Location

North Toronto Auction

3230 Thomas St., Innisfil, ON L9S 3W5

866-229-2253

Used
  • Listing ID: 10420899
  • Stock #: 258695
  • VIN: KM8JT3AB9DU666734

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour BRN
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Description

ABS LIGHT IS ON.ANTI-LOCK BRAKES INOPERABLE. TRACTION LIGHT IS ON. DOWNHILL ASSIST LIGHT IS ON.

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

Air Conditioning, Electric Windows, Tilt Wheel

