2013 Hyundai Veloster

0 KM

North Toronto Auction

866-229-2253

Location

North Toronto Auction

3230 Thomas St., Innisfil, ON L9S 3W5

866-229-2253

Used
  Listing ID: 10335048
  Stock #: 258014
  VIN: KMHTC6AD4DU105286

  Exterior Colour BLK
  Fuel Type Gasoline
  Transmission Automatic
  Engine 4-cylinder
  Doors 3-door
  Mileage 0 KM

TRACTION CONTROL LIGHT. ABS LIGHT ON. ANTI LOCK BRAKES INOPE.

Air Conditioning, Electric Windows, Cruise Control, Tilt Wheel, Moonroof, Leather Seats

