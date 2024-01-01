Menu
ENGINE 4X TIRES ON RIM.

2013 Hyundai Veloster

0 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
11947923

Location

North Toronto Auction

3230 Thomas St., Innisfil, ON L9S 3W5

866-229-2253

Used
CALL
VIN KMHTC6AEXDU087014

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 3-door
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Description

ENGINE 4X TIRES ON RIM.

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

Air Conditioning, Electric Windows, Cruise Control, Tilt Wheel, Moonroof, Leather Seats

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

3230 Thomas St., Innisfil, ON L9S 3W5
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

