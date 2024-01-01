$6,900+ tax & licensing
2013 Infiniti G37
SEDAN
Location
400 Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.
3482 9th Line, Innisfil, ON L9S 3Z9
705-242-2883
$6,900
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 240,005 KM
Vehicle Description
For sale is a 2013 Infiniti G37x Sport, a sleek and luxurious sedan that offers the perfect balance of performance and comfort. Powered by a 3.7-liter V6 engine, this G37x delivers an exhilarating 328 horsepower, paired with a smooth 7-speed automatic transmission and all-wheel drive for superior handling in any condition. The Sport trim enhances the driving experience with a sport-tuned suspension and a stylish body kit, while the interior boasts premium leather seating, a navigation system, a premium sound system, and heated front seats for a truly refined ride. This well-maintained G37x Sport combines reliability, performance, and luxury at an affordable price. Don't miss the chance to own this stunning vehicle!Vehicle Sold "AS-IS" The motor vehicle sold is being sold "as is" and is not represented as being in road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the buyer's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.
