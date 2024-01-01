Menu
COMES WITH A REMOVABLE HARD TOP.

2013 Jeep Wrangler

0 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2013 Jeep Wrangler

Unlimited

2013 Jeep Wrangler

Unlimited

North Toronto Auction

3230 Thomas St., Innisfil, ON L9S 3W5

866-229-2253

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
VIN 1C4BJWEG3DL617542

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour WHT
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 262955
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Description

COMES WITH A REMOVABLE HARD TOP.

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

Air Conditioning, Electric Windows, Cruise Control, Tilt Wheel, Convertible, Leather Seats

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

North Toronto Auction

North Toronto Auction

3230 Thomas St., Innisfil, ON L9S 3W5

2013 Jeep Wrangler