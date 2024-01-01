Menu
ENGINE LIGHT ON.

2013 Kia Optima

0 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2013 Kia Optima

EX

2013 Kia Optima EX

EX

North Toronto Auction

3230 Thomas St., Innisfil, ON L9S 3W5

866-229-2253

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
CALL
VIN KNAGN4A74D5393719

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 0 KM

ENGINE LIGHT ON.

Air Conditioning, Electric Windows, Cruise Control, Tilt Wheel, Moonroof, Leather Seats

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

North Toronto Auction

North Toronto Auction

3230 Thomas St., Innisfil, ON L9S 3W5
866-229-2253

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

North Toronto Auction

866-229-2253

2013 Kia Optima