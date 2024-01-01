Menu
Account
Sign In

2013 Kia Rio

0 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2013 Kia Rio

LX

Watch This Vehicle

2013 Kia Rio

LX

Location

North Toronto Auction

3230 Thomas St., Innisfil, ON L9S 3W5

866-229-2253

  1. 11337280
  2. 11337280
  3. 11337280
  4. 11337280
  5. 11337280
  6. 11337280
  7. 11337280
  8. 11337280
  9. 11337280
  10. 11337280
  11. 11337280
  12. 11337280
  13. 11337280
  14. 11337280
  15. 11337280
  16. 11337280
  17. 11337280
  18. 11337280
  19. 11337280
  20. 11337280
  21. 11337280
  22. 11337280
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
CALL
VIN KNADM4A34D6290247

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour BLK
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

Air Conditioning, Tilt Wheel

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From North Toronto Auction

Used 2010 Dodge Ram 3500 for sale in Innisfil, ON
2010 Dodge Ram 3500 0 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2010 Dodge Ram 3500 for sale in Innisfil, ON
2010 Dodge Ram 3500 0 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2019 Dodge Charger Police for sale in Innisfil, ON
2019 Dodge Charger Police 0 KM $CALL + tax & lic

Email North Toronto Auction

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
North Toronto Auction

North Toronto Auction

3230 Thomas St., Innisfil, ON L9S 3W5
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

866-229-XXXX

(click to show)

866-229-2253

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

North Toronto Auction

866-229-2253

Contact Seller
2013 Kia Rio