ENGINE LIGHT ON.

2013 Kia Rio

0 KM

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
2013 Kia Rio

LX

12574559

2013 Kia Rio

LX

North Toronto Auction

3230 Thomas St., Innisfil, ON L9S 3W5

866-229-2253

  1. 12574559
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
VIN KNADM5A34D6768401

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour SIL
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Description

ENGINE LIGHT ON.

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

Air Conditioning, Electric Windows, Cruise Control, Tilt Wheel

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

North Toronto Auction

North Toronto Auction

3230 Thomas St., Innisfil, ON L9S 3W5
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing>

North Toronto Auction

866-229-2253

2013 Kia Rio