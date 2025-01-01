Menu
BATTERY NEEDS REPLACED.

2013 Lincoln MKX

0 KM

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
2013 Lincoln MKX

12759636

2013 Lincoln MKX

Location

North Toronto Auction

3230 Thomas St., Innisfil, ON L9S 3W5

866-229-2253

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
VIN 2LMDJ8JK0DBL16709

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour BLK
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Description

BATTERY NEEDS REPLACED.

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

Air Conditioning, Electric Windows, Cruise Control, Tilt Wheel, Moonroof, Leather Seats

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

North Toronto Auction

North Toronto Auction

3230 Thomas St., Innisfil, ON L9S 3W5
$CALL

North Toronto Auction

866-229-2253

2013 Lincoln MKX