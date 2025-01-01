$CALL+ taxes & licensing
2013 Lincoln MKX
Location
North Toronto Auction
3230 Thomas St., Innisfil, ON L9S 3W5
VIN 2LMDJ8JK0DBL16709
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour BLK
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 0 KM
Vehicle Description
BATTERY NEEDS REPLACED.
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
Air Conditioning, Electric Windows, Cruise Control, Tilt Wheel, Moonroof, Leather Seats
North Toronto Auction
3230 Thomas St., Innisfil, ON L9S 3W5
