CHECK ENGINE LIGHT ON.

2013 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

0 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2013 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

300 4MATIC

2013 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

300 4MATIC

Location

North Toronto Auction

3230 Thomas St., Innisfil, ON L9S 3W5

866-229-2253

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

VIN WDDGF8AB2DA763557

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour GRY
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Description

CHECK ENGINE LIGHT ON.

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

Air Conditioning, Electric Windows, Cruise Control, Tilt Wheel, Moonroof, Leather Seats

North Toronto Auction

North Toronto Auction

3230 Thomas St., Innisfil, ON L9S 3W5
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

North Toronto Auction

866-229-2253

2013 Mercedes-Benz C-Class