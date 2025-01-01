Menu
Account
Sign In
| SOLD AS TRADED | TRUE MILEAGE UNKNOWN | Take a look at this reliable and versatile 2013 Mitsubishi Outlander LS the perfect SUV for families or anyone needing extra space and capability! Powered by a fuel-efficient 2.4L engine, it delivers smooth performance and excellent fuel economy. Inside, youll find comfortable seating for seven with a handy third row that folds flat for extra cargo room when needed. The Outlander LS comes well equipped with features like air conditioning, Bluetooth connectivity, cruise control, and keyless entry. With Mitsubishis reputation for durability and all-season dependability, this Outlander LS is ready for your next adventure at a price that makes sense!Vehicle Sold AS-IS The motor vehicle sold is being sold as is and is not represented as being in road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the buyers expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition. | SOLD AS TRADED | TRUE MILEAGE UNKNOWN |

2013 Mitsubishi Outlander

264,849 KM

Details Description Features

$3,900

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2013 Mitsubishi Outlander

LS

Watch This Vehicle
13136773

2013 Mitsubishi Outlander

LS

Location

400 Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.

3482 9th Line, Innisfil, ON L9S 3Z9

705-242-2883

Contact Seller

$3,900

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
264,849KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN JA4JT3AX5DU607965

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 264,849 KM

Vehicle Description

| SOLD AS TRADED | TRUE MILEAGE UNKNOWN | Take a look at this reliable and versatile 2013 Mitsubishi Outlander LS the perfect SUV for families or anyone needing extra space and capability! Powered by a fuel-efficient 2.4L engine, it delivers smooth performance and excellent fuel economy. Inside, youll find comfortable seating for seven with a handy third row that folds flat for extra cargo room when needed. The Outlander LS comes well equipped with features like air conditioning, Bluetooth connectivity, cruise control, and keyless entry. With Mitsubishis reputation for durability and all-season dependability, this Outlander LS is ready for your next adventure at a price that makes sense!Vehicle Sold "AS-IS" The motor vehicle sold is being sold "as is" and is not represented as being in road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the buyer's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition. | SOLD AS TRADED | TRUE MILEAGE UNKNOWN |

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Engine Start
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Cargo shade

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Four Wheel Drive
Temporary spare tire

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Aluminum Wheels
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel

Seating

3rd Row Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Additional Features

Equalizer
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
MP3 Capability
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From 400 Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.

Used 2024 RAM 5500 Chassis SLT for sale in Innisfil, ON
2024 RAM 5500 Chassis SLT 125,607 KM $78,986 + tax & lic
Used 2017 GMC Savana Cargo Van for sale in Innisfil, ON
2017 GMC Savana Cargo Van 221,355 KM $11,900 + tax & lic
Used 2021 RAM 1500 Classic WARLOCK for sale in Innisfil, ON
2021 RAM 1500 Classic WARLOCK 229,261 KM $24,986 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email 400 Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
400 Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.

400 Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.

3482 9th Line, Innisfil, ON L9S 3Z9
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

705-242-XXXX

(click to show)

705-242-2883

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$3,900

+ taxes & licensing>

400 Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.

705-242-2883

2013 Mitsubishi Outlander