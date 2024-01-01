Menu
Account
Sign In
CHECK ENGINE LIGHT ON.

2013 Nissan Altima

0 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2013 Nissan Altima

S

Watch This Vehicle

2013 Nissan Altima

S

Location

North Toronto Auction

3230 Thomas St., Innisfil, ON L9S 3W5

866-229-2253

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
CALL
VIN 1N4AL3APXDN500044

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour BRN
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Description

CHECK ENGINE LIGHT ON.

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

Air Conditioning, Electric Windows, Cruise Control, Tilt Wheel, Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From North Toronto Auction

Used 2022 RAM 2500 Tradesman for sale in Innisfil, ON
2022 RAM 2500 Tradesman 0 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2021 RAM 3500 Big Horn for sale in Innisfil, ON
2021 RAM 3500 Big Horn 0 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2023 Volkswagen Taos SEL for sale in Innisfil, ON
2023 Volkswagen Taos SEL 0 KM $CALL + tax & lic

Email North Toronto Auction

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
North Toronto Auction

North Toronto Auction

3230 Thomas St., Innisfil, ON L9S 3W5
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

866-229-XXXX

(click to show)

866-229-2253

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

North Toronto Auction

866-229-2253

Contact Seller
2013 Nissan Altima