$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
North Toronto Auction
1-888-450-6224
2013 Nissan Pathfinder
2013 Nissan Pathfinder
Location
North Toronto Auction
3230 Thomas St., Innisfil, ON L9S 3W5
1-888-450-6224
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
CALL
Used
- Listing ID: 8721263
- Stock #: 248572
- VIN: 5N1AR2MM5DC642460
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour GRY
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 0 KM
Vehicle Description
ENGINE LIGHT ON. LOW FLUID LIGHT ON. AIRBAG LIGHT ON. CARFAX REPORTS 2 INCIDENTS FOR $9142 & UNKNOWN AMOUNT. TRANSMISSION PROBLEMS-NEEDS SUBSTANTIAL REPAIRS. POLLUTION CONTROL PROBLEMS-NEEDS SUBSTANTIAL REPAIRS.
Vehicle Features
Air Conditioning, Electric Windows, Cruise Control, Tilt Wheel, Leather Seats
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From North Toronto Auction
North Toronto Auction
3230 Thomas St., Innisfil, ON L9S 3W5