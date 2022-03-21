Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2013 Nissan Pathfinder

0 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

North Toronto Auction

1-888-450-6224

Contact Seller
2013 Nissan Pathfinder

2013 Nissan Pathfinder

Watch This Vehicle

2013 Nissan Pathfinder

Location

North Toronto Auction

3230 Thomas St., Innisfil, ON L9S 3W5

1-888-450-6224

  1. 8721263
  2. 8721263
  3. 8721263
  4. 8721263
  5. 8721263
  6. 8721263
  7. 8721263
  8. 8721263
  9. 8721263
  10. 8721263
  11. 8721263
  12. 8721263
  13. 8721263
  14. 8721263
  15. 8721263
  16. 8721263
  17. 8721263
  18. 8721263
  19. 8721263
  20. 8721263
  21. 8721263
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

CALL
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8721263
  • Stock #: 248572
  • VIN: 5N1AR2MM5DC642460

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour GRY
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Description

ENGINE LIGHT ON. LOW FLUID LIGHT ON. AIRBAG LIGHT ON. CARFAX REPORTS 2 INCIDENTS FOR $9142 & UNKNOWN AMOUNT. TRANSMISSION PROBLEMS-NEEDS SUBSTANTIAL REPAIRS. POLLUTION CONTROL PROBLEMS-NEEDS SUBSTANTIAL REPAIRS.

Vehicle Features

Air Conditioning, Electric Windows, Cruise Control, Tilt Wheel, Leather Seats

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From North Toronto Auction

2010 Ford Econoline ...
 0 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2014 Ford F-150
0 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2012 Dodge Grand Car...
 0 KM
$CALL + tax & lic

Email North Toronto Auction

North Toronto Auction

North Toronto Auction

3230 Thomas St., Innisfil, ON L9S 3W5

Call Dealer

1-888-450-XXXX

(click to show)

1-888-450-6224

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory