Menu
Account
Sign In

2013 Nissan Sentra

0 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2013 Nissan Sentra

SV

Watch This Vehicle
12868136

2013 Nissan Sentra

SV

Location

North Toronto Auction

3230 Thomas St., Innisfil, ON L9S 3W5

866-229-2253

  1. 12868136
  2. 12868136
  3. 12868136
  4. 12868136
  5. 12868136
  6. 12868136
  7. 12868136
  8. 12868136
  9. 12868136
  10. 12868136
  11. 12868136
  12. 12868136
  13. 12868136
  14. 12868136
  15. 12868136
  16. 12868136
  17. 12868136
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
CALL
VIN 3N1AB7AP7DL748694

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour WHT
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

Air Conditioning, Electric Windows, Cruise Control, Tilt Wheel, Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From North Toronto Auction

Used 2010 Acura MDX for sale in Innisfil, ON
2010 Acura MDX 0 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2010 Kia Forte EX for sale in Innisfil, ON
2010 Kia Forte EX 0 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2012 Kia Forte EX for sale in Innisfil, ON
2012 Kia Forte EX 0 KM $CALL + tax & lic

Email North Toronto Auction

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
North Toronto Auction

North Toronto Auction

3230 Thomas St., Innisfil, ON L9S 3W5
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

866-229-XXXX

(click to show)

866-229-2253

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing>

North Toronto Auction

866-229-2253

2013 Nissan Sentra