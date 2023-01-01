Menu
2013 Nissan Sentra

0 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

North Toronto Auction

2013 Nissan Sentra

2013 Nissan Sentra

2013 Nissan Sentra

North Toronto Auction

3230 Thomas St., Innisfil, ON L9S 3W5

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
  • Listing ID: 9651097
  • Stock #: 254303
  • VIN: 3N1AB7AP5DL663594

  • Exterior Colour BLK
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 0 KM

UNFIT OWNERSHIP - MUST TOW VEHICLE.AUCTION ANNOUNCED AS ACCIDENT REPAIR.TRANSMISSION PROBLEM - NEEDS SUBSTANTIAL REPAIR.CARFAX REPORTS 2 INCIDENTS FOR $10456 & $8465

Air Conditioning, Electric Windows, Cruise Control, Tilt Wheel

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

North Toronto Auction

North Toronto Auction

3230 Thomas St., Innisfil, ON L9S 3W5
