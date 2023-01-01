$CALL+ tax & licensing
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
North Toronto Auction
2013 Nissan Sentra
Location
3230 Thomas St., Innisfil, ON L9S 3W5
CALL
Used
- Listing ID: 9651097
- Stock #: 254303
- VIN: 3N1AB7AP5DL663594
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour BLK
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 0 KM
Vehicle Description
UNFIT OWNERSHIP - MUST TOW VEHICLE.AUCTION ANNOUNCED AS ACCIDENT REPAIR.TRANSMISSION PROBLEM - NEEDS SUBSTANTIAL REPAIR.CARFAX REPORTS 2 INCIDENTS FOR $10456 & $8465
Vehicle Features
Air Conditioning, Electric Windows, Cruise Control, Tilt Wheel
