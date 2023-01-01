$11,900+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$11,900
+ taxes & licensing
400 Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.
705-797-9700
2013 RAM 1500
2013 RAM 1500
SLT
Location
400 Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.
3482 9th Line, Innisfil, ON L9S 3Z9
705-797-9700
$11,900
+ taxes & licensing
298,349KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 10121913
- Stock #: 47257AUXZ
- VIN: 1C6RR7LTXDS667087
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Mileage 298,349 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Mechanical
Power Steering
Additional Features
4x4
8 speed automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From 400 Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
400 Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.
3482 9th Line, Innisfil, ON L9S 3Z9