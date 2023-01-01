Menu
2013 RAM 1500

0 KM

North Toronto Auction

866-229-2253

2013 RAM 1500

Location

North Toronto Auction

3230 Thomas St., Innisfil, ON L9S 3W5

866-229-2253

Used
  • Listing ID: 9505009
  • Stock #: 253478
  • VIN: 1C6RR7KT6DS668352

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour WHT
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Description

UNFIT OWNERSHIP.FORMER POLICE VEHICLE.STRUCTURAL DAMAGE.

Vehicle Features

Air Conditioning, Electric Windows, Cruise Control, Tilt Wheel

