2013 RAM 1500

$CALL + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes CALL Used

Listing ID: 9651106

9651106 Stock #: 254271

254271 VIN: 1C6RR7PT7DS555549

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour WHT

Fuel Type Gasoline

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Features Additional Features Air Conditioning, Electric Windows, Cruise Control, Tilt Wheel, Moonroof, Leather Seats

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.