North Toronto Auction
1-888-450-6224
2013 RAM 2500
Location
North Toronto Auction
3230 Thomas St., Innisfil, ON L9S 3W5
1-888-450-6224
Used
- Listing ID: 8148673
- Stock #: 901901
- VIN: 3C6UR5JL5DG610420
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour WHT
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 5-door
- Stock # 901901
- Mileage 0 KM
Vehicle Description
UNIT LOCATED OFFSITE IN NORTH BAY ON.UNIT WILL BE DELIVERED TO NTA ONCE SOLD.TPMS LIGHT ON.
Vehicle Features
Air Conditioning,Cruise Control,Electric Windows,Heated Seats,Keyless Entry,Navigation,Power Locks,Power Seats,Tilt Wheel,Interior Colour: Black,DashBoard Lights: TPMS (Tire Pressure Monitor System),Radio: AM-FM-Compact Disc
