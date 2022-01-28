$CALL+ tax & licensing
2013 Scion FR-S
Location
North Toronto Auction
3230 Thomas St., Innisfil, ON L9S 3W5
1-888-450-6224
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
CALL
Used
- Listing ID: 8256738
- Stock #: 902079
- VIN: JF1ZNAA11D2707842
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour WHT
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 2-door
- Stock # 902079
- Mileage 0 KM
Vehicle Description
UNIT LOCATED OFFSITE IN HALTON HILLS.UNIT WILL BE DELIVERED TO NTA ONCE SOLD.
Vehicle Features
Air Conditioning,Electric Windows,Keyless Entry,Power Locks,Power Seats,Interior Colour: Grey,Radio: AM-FM-Bluetooth
