Menu
Account
Sign In

2013 Subaru Outback

0 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2013 Subaru Outback

3.6R Limit

Watch This Vehicle
12445819

2013 Subaru Outback

3.6R Limit

Location

North Toronto Auction

3230 Thomas St., Innisfil, ON L9S 3W5

866-229-2253

  1. 12445819
  2. 12445819
  3. 12445819
  4. 12445819
  5. 12445819
  6. 12445819
  7. 12445819
  8. 12445819
  9. 12445819
  10. 12445819
  11. 12445819
  12. 12445819
  13. 12445819
  14. 12445819
  15. 12445819
  16. 12445819
  17. 12445819
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
CALL
VIN 4S4BRJPC2D2224042

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour GRY
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

Air Conditioning, Electric Windows, Cruise Control, Tilt Wheel, Leather Seats

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From North Toronto Auction

Used 2020 Toyota Tacoma double cab for sale in Innisfil, ON
2020 Toyota Tacoma double cab 0 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2015 Dodge Grand Caravan SE for sale in Innisfil, ON
2015 Dodge Grand Caravan SE 0 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2018 Ford Explorer Police IN for sale in Innisfil, ON
2018 Ford Explorer Police IN 0 KM $CALL + tax & lic

Email North Toronto Auction

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
North Toronto Auction

North Toronto Auction

3230 Thomas St., Innisfil, ON L9S 3W5
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

866-229-XXXX

(click to show)

866-229-2253

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

North Toronto Auction

866-229-2253

2013 Subaru Outback