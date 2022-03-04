Menu
2013 Toyota Sienna

0 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

North Toronto Auction

1-888-450-6224

2013 Toyota Sienna

2013 Toyota Sienna

2013 Toyota Sienna

North Toronto Auction

3230 Thomas St., Innisfil, ON L9S 3W5

1-888-450-6224

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

CALL
Used
  • Listing ID: 8629685
  • Stock #: 248032
  • VIN: 5TDXK3DC8DS389911

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour BLK
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Description

ENGINE LIGHT ON. TRACTION CONTROL LIGHT.

Vehicle Features

Air Conditioning, Electric Windows, Cruise Control, Tilt Wheel, Moonroof

North Toronto Auction

North Toronto Auction

3230 Thomas St., Innisfil, ON L9S 3W5

