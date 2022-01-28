$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
North Toronto Auction
1-888-450-6224
2013 Volkswagen Jetta
2013 Volkswagen Jetta
Location
North Toronto Auction
3230 Thomas St., Innisfil, ON L9S 3W5
1-888-450-6224
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
CALL
Used
- Listing ID: 8192820
- Stock #: 246332
- VIN: 3VW2K7AJ5DM415494
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 246332
- Mileage 0 KM
Vehicle Features
Air Conditioning,Cruise Control,Electric Windows,Power Locks,Tilt Wheel,Stock Number: 246332,Interior Colour: Black,Radio: Compact Disc, Top:Hard
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From North Toronto Auction
North Toronto Auction
3230 Thomas St., Innisfil, ON L9S 3W5