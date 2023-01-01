Menu
2014 Audi A5

0 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

North Toronto Auction

866-229-2253

2014 Audi A5

2014 Audi A5

Premium

2014 Audi A5

Premium

North Toronto Auction

3230 Thomas St., Innisfil, ON L9S 3W5

866-229-2253

  1. 9967538
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
  Listing ID: 9967538
  Stock #: 255157
  VIN: WAURFBFR7EA011955

  Exterior Colour GRY
  Transmission Manual / Standard
  Engine 4-cylinder
  Doors 2-door
  Stock # 255157
  Mileage 0 KM

FINANCIAL REPO. ENGINE PROBLEMS - NEEDS SUBSTANTIAL REPAIRS. (TURNBO ISSUES). ENGINE LIGHT ON.

Air Conditioning, Electric Windows, Cruise Control, Tilt Wheel, Moonroof, Leather Seats

North Toronto Auction

North Toronto Auction

3230 Thomas St., Innisfil, ON L9S 3W5

