North Toronto Auction
1-888-450-6224
2014 Cadillac ATS
Location
North Toronto Auction
3230 Thomas St., Innisfil, ON L9S 3W5
1-888-450-6224
Used
- Listing ID: 8419596
- Stock #: 902338
- VIN: 1G6AG5RX3E0184342
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour BLK
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 0 KM
Vehicle Description
UNIT LOCATED OFFSITE IN HALTON HILLS. UNIT WILL BE DELIVERED TO NTA ONCE SOLD. CARFAX REPORTS 2 INCIDENTS FOR $17248 & UNKNOWN AMOUNT. JURISDICTIONS REGISTERED:ON&QC
Vehicle Features
Air Conditioning,Electric Windows,Heated Seats,Keyless Entry,Power Locks,Power Seats,Interior Colour: Black,Radio: AM-FM
