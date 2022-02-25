Menu
2014 Cadillac ATS

0 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

North Toronto Auction

1-888-450-6224

Location

3230 Thomas St., Innisfil, ON L9S 3W5

1-888-450-6224

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
  • Listing ID: 8419596
  • Stock #: 902338
  • VIN: 1G6AG5RX3E0184342

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour BLK
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 902338
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Description

UNIT LOCATED OFFSITE IN HALTON HILLS. UNIT WILL BE DELIVERED TO NTA ONCE SOLD. CARFAX REPORTS 2 INCIDENTS FOR $17248 & UNKNOWN AMOUNT. JURISDICTIONS REGISTERED:ON&QC

Vehicle Features

Air Conditioning,Electric Windows,Heated Seats,Keyless Entry,Power Locks,Power Seats,Interior Colour: Black,Radio: AM-FM

3230 Thomas St., Innisfil, ON L9S 3W5

1-888-450-6224

