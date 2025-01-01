Menu
Account
Sign In
UNFIT OWNERSHIP - MUST TOW VEHICLE.

2014 CHEVRO CRUZE LS

0 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2014 CHEVRO CRUZE LS

Watch This Vehicle
13131266

2014 CHEVRO CRUZE LS

Location

North Toronto Auction

3230 Thomas St., Innisfil, ON L9S 3W5

866-229-2253

  1. 13131266
  2. 13131266
  3. 13131266
  4. 13131266
  5. 13131266
  6. 13131266
  7. 13131266
  8. 13131266
  9. 13131266
  10. 13131266
  11. 13131266
  12. 13131266
  13. 13131266
  14. 13131266
  15. 13131266
  16. 13131266
  17. 13131266
  18. 13131266
  19. 13131266
  20. 13131266
  21. 13131266
  22. 13131266
  23. 13131266
  24. 13131266
  25. 13131266
  26. 13131266
  27. 13131266
  28. 13131266
  29. 13131266
  30. 13131266
  31. 13131266
  32. 13131266
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
CALL
VIN 1G1PL5SH5E7272928

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour WHT
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Description

UNFIT OWNERSHIP - MUST TOW VEHICLE.

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

Air Conditioning, Electric Windows, Cruise Control, Tilt Wheel

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From North Toronto Auction

Used 2009 Toyota Prius for sale in Innisfil, ON
2009 Toyota Prius 0 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2005 Audi Allroad for sale in Innisfil, ON
2005 Audi Allroad 0 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2014 CHEVRO CRUZE LS for sale in Innisfil, ON
2014 CHEVRO CRUZE LS 0 KM $CALL + tax & lic

Email North Toronto Auction

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
North Toronto Auction

North Toronto Auction

3230 Thomas St., Innisfil, ON L9S 3W5
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

866-229-XXXX

(click to show)

866-229-2253

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing>

North Toronto Auction

866-229-2253

2014 CHEVRO CRUZE LS