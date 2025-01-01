Menu
UNFIT OWNERSHIP - MUST TOW VEHICLE.

2014 CHEVRO CRUZE LS

0 KM

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
2014 CHEVRO CRUZE LS

13131278

2014 CHEVRO CRUZE LS

Location

North Toronto Auction

3230 Thomas St., Innisfil, ON L9S 3W5

866-229-2253

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
CALL
VIN 1G1PL5SH5E7270788

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Description

UNFIT OWNERSHIP - MUST TOW VEHICLE.

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

Air Conditioning, Electric Windows, Tilt Wheel

North Toronto Auction

North Toronto Auction

3230 Thomas St., Innisfil, ON L9S 3W5
866-229-2253

