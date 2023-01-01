2014 Chevrolet Cruze

$CALL + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes CALL Used

Listing ID: 9847484

9847484 Stock #: 254989

254989 VIN: 1G1P75SZ0E7325905

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour BLK

Fuel Type Diesel

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Features Additional Features Air Conditioning, Electric Windows, Cruise Control, Tilt Wheel, Moonroof, Leather Seats

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.