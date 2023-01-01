Menu
2014 Chevrolet Cruze

0 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

North Toronto Auction

866-229-2253

2014 Chevrolet Cruze

2014 Chevrolet Cruze

LT

2014 Chevrolet Cruze

LT

Location

North Toronto Auction

3230 Thomas St., Innisfil, ON L9S 3W5

866-229-2253

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
  • Listing ID: 9967547
  • Stock #: 256073
  • VIN: 1G1PE5SBXE7191798

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 0 KM

UNFIT OWNERSHIP - MUST TOW VEHICLE.

Air Conditioning, Electric Windows, Cruise Control, Tilt Wheel, Moonroof, Leather Seats

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

