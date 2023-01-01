Menu
2014 Chevrolet Equinox

0 KM


North Toronto Auction

866-229-2253

2014 Chevrolet Equinox

2014 Chevrolet Equinox

2014 Chevrolet Equinox

Location

North Toronto Auction

3230 Thomas St., Innisfil, ON L9S 3W5

866-229-2253

Used
  • Listing ID: 10180596
  • Stock #: 257313
  • VIN: 2GNFLEEK0E6248697

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour GRY
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 257313
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Description

UNFIT OWNERSHIP - MUST TOW VEHICLE. ENGINE LIGHT ON.

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

Air Conditioning, Electric Windows, Cruise Control, Tilt Wheel

North Toronto Auction

North Toronto Auction

3230 Thomas St., Innisfil, ON L9S 3W5

