UNFIT OWNERSHIP - MUST TOW VEHICLE.

2014 Chevrolet Express

0 KM

North Toronto Auction

3230 Thomas St., Innisfil, ON L9S 3W5

866-229-2253

VIN 1GCWGFCA8E1155006

  • Exterior Colour WHT
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 3-door
  • Stock # 276754
  • Mileage 0 KM

UNFIT OWNERSHIP - MUST TOW VEHICLE.

Air Conditioning, Electric Windows, Tilt Wheel

3230 Thomas St., Innisfil, ON L9S 3W5
