$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
2014 Chevrolet Express
G2500
2014 Chevrolet Express
G2500
Location
North Toronto Auction
3230 Thomas St., Innisfil, ON L9S 3W5
866-229-2253
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
CALL
VIN 1GCWGFCA8E1155006
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour WHT
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 3-door
- Stock # 276754
- Mileage 0 KM
Vehicle Description
UNFIT OWNERSHIP - MUST TOW VEHICLE.
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
Air Conditioning, Electric Windows, Tilt Wheel
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From North Toronto Auction
2013 Nissan Rogue 0 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2014 Audi A5 Premium 0 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2006 Nissan X-Trail 0 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Email North Toronto Auction
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
North Toronto Auction
3230 Thomas St., Innisfil, ON L9S 3W5
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
866-229-XXXX(click to show)
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
North Toronto Auction
866-229-2253
2014 Chevrolet Express