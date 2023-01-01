Menu
UNFIT OWNERHSIP - MUST TOW VEHICLE. TPMS LIGHT ON. STRUCTURAL DAMAGE DUE TO EXCESS RUST.

2014 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

0 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2014 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

2014 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

North Toronto Auction

3230 Thomas St., Innisfil, ON L9S 3W5

866-229-2253

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
VIN 1GCVKPEH5EZ227615

  • Exterior Colour WHT
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 0 KM

UNFIT OWNERHSIP - MUST TOW VEHICLE. TPMS LIGHT ON. STRUCTURAL DAMAGE DUE TO EXCESS RUST.

Air Conditioning, Electric Windows, Cruise Control, Tilt Wheel

North Toronto Auction

North Toronto Auction

3230 Thomas St., Innisfil, ON L9S 3W5

866-229-XXXX

866-229-2253

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

North Toronto Auction

866-229-2253

2014 Chevrolet Silverado 1500