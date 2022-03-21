Menu
2014 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

110,764 KM

$24,999

+ tax & licensing
$24,999

+ taxes & licensing

The Humberview Group

877-243-9104

2014 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

2014 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

2LZ | 4X4 | BLUETOOTH AUDIO | SATELLITE RADIO |

2014 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

2LZ | 4X4 | BLUETOOTH AUDIO | SATELLITE RADIO |

The Humberview Group

2496 Doral Dr, Innisfil, ON L9S 0A3

877-243-9104

$24,999

+ taxes & licensing

110,764KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8722286
  • Stock #: 14-05871JB
  • VIN: 3GCUKSEC1EG105871

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 110,764 KM

Vehicle Description

This stylish 2014 Silverado 2LZ finished in an eye-catching blue is built to work as hard as you do! Using high-strength steel in the frame and much of the cab you can be sure that this truck has its standards set high! The 5.3L V8 engine is capable of producing plenty of power for all your difficult tasks, especially when in 4X4 mode! Inside the Silverado is a wide variety of features to keep you comfortable and entertained! Includes voice commands, heated & cooled leather seats, a power-adjustable driver's seat, dual-zone automatic climate control, a heated steering wheel, a backup camera, navigation, Bluetooth, heated mirrors, A/C, a sunroof, parking sensors, a USB port, cruise control, SiriusXM satellite radio, split-folding rear seats, automatic on/off headlights, power locks, power mirrors, power windows, and a CD

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
ABS Brakes
Parking Distance Sensors
Dual Air Bags
Side Air Bags
Driver Air Bags
Passenger Air Bags
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Controls
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System
Power Steering
Heated Seats
VENTILATED SEATS
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Sunroof
Telescopic Steering
Premium Audio
4x4
Dual Air Controls
6 Speed Automatic

