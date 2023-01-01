2014 Chevrolet Traverse

$CALL + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes CALL Used

Listing ID: 10228629

10228629 Stock #: 257876

257876 VIN: 1GNKRGKD1EJ152255

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour WHT

Fuel Type Gasoline

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Features Additional Features Air Conditioning, Electric Windows, Cruise Control, Tilt Wheel, Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.