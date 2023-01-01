$CALL+ tax & licensing
2014 Dodge Challenger
R/T
Location
3482 9th Line, Innisfil, ON L9S 3Z9
58,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 10076571
- Stock #: 11461AU
- VIN: 2C3CDYBT9EH224348
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Mileage 58,000 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Mechanical
Power Steering
Rear Wheel Drive
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Powertrain
6 Speed Manual
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
3482 9th Line, Innisfil, ON L9S 3Z9