2014 Dodge Grand Caravan

0 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

North Toronto Auction

866-229-2253

SE

Location

North Toronto Auction

3230 Thomas St., Innisfil, ON L9S 3W5

866-229-2253

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
  • Listing ID: 10331043
  • Stock #: 258525
  • VIN: 2C4RDGBG2ER479209

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour SIL
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 258525
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Description

ENGINE LIGHT ON. TPMS LIGHT ON. ENGINE PROBLEMS - NEEDS SUBSTANTIAL REPAIRS.

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

Air Conditioning, Electric Windows, Cruise Control, Tilt Wheel

North Toronto Auction

North Toronto Auction

3230 Thomas St., Innisfil, ON L9S 3W5

866-229-2253

