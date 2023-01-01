2014 Dodge Journey

$7,100 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 2 7 4 , 1 8 9 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition

Listing ID: 10132728

10132728 Stock #: 47281AU

47281AU VIN: 3C4PDDEG6ET148048

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Grey

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Mileage 274,189 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control ABS Brakes 4 Wheel disk brakes Power Options Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Tachometer Compass Mechanical Power Steering Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Additional Features AWD 6 Speed Multi-speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.