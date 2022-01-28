Menu
2014 Ford Econoline

0 KM

1-888-450-6224

Location

North Toronto Auction

3230 Thomas St., Innisfil, ON L9S 3W5

1-888-450-6224

Used
  • Listing ID: 8256729
  • Stock #: 902059
  • VIN: 1FTSS3EL6EDB11319

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour WHT
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 3-door
  • Stock # 902059
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Description

UNIT LOCATED OFFSITE IN LONDON ON.UNIT MUST BE PICKED UP IN LONDON.TPMS LIGHT ON.

Vehicle Features

Air Conditioning,Cruise Control,Electric Windows,Keyless Entry,Power Locks,Power Seats,Tilt Wheel,Interior Colour: Black,DashBoard Lights: TPMS (Tire Pressure Monitor System),Radio: AM-FM

1-888-450-6224

