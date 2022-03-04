Menu
2014 Ford Edge

0 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

North Toronto Auction

1-888-450-6224

SEL

Location

North Toronto Auction

3230 Thomas St., Innisfil, ON L9S 3W5

1-888-450-6224

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
  • Listing ID: 8624609
  • Stock #: 247978
  • VIN: 2FMDK3JC8EBA76332

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour BLK
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Description

. FORMER POLICE VEHICLE. STRUCTURAL ALTERATION-.

Vehicle Features

Air Conditioning, Electric Windows, Cruise Control, Tilt Wheel

